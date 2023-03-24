4,800 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $45.33 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

