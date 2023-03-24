6,000 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.