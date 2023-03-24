7,282 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1,574.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 927,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,865,000 after acquiring an additional 871,861 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
