8,001 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 243.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 406.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.28) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.42) to GBX 1,480 ($18.18) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 1.6 %

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $28.08 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.