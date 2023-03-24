807 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,541,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,897,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.0 %

MAR opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average of $158.92. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436 in the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

