867 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $243.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $247.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.68.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock worth $11,895,361. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

