8,811 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $106.40 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

