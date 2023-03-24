89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 165.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ETNB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

89bio Stock Up 23.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $884.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

