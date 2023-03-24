89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.10% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

ETNB stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $884.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.73. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

