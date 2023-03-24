89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Raised to $33.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s previous close.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 442,721 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.