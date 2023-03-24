9 Meters Biopharma’s (NMTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Management

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NMTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.51. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

Institutional Trading of 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 7,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 849,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,561,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,058,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 104,190 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.