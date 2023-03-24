AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Truist Financial

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.58. AAR has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18.

Insider Transactions at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,536.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,798 shares of company stock worth $3,077,813. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 368,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after buying an additional 46,099 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.