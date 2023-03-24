AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Up 2.2% After Strong Earnings

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $53.79. 29,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 220,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get AAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AAR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AAR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in AAR by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.