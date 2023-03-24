AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AB Dynamics from GBX 1,530 ($18.79) to GBX 1,800 ($22.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of LON:ABDP opened at GBX 1,820 ($22.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,749.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,585.47. The stock has a market cap of £416.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10,705.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. AB Dynamics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,020 ($12.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,850 ($22.72).

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

