Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,681 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day moving average is $104.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

