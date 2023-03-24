AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $155.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $274.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

