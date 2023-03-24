Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Abcam in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abcam’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Abcam Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. Abcam has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Abcam by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

