Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $91.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.91. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $101.88.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

