Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $294.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.61.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $271.66 on Friday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.13 and a 200 day moving average of $274.34. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.