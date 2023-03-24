Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.41-$11.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$67.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.26 billion. Accenture also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.41-11.63 EPS.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $271.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.34. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.61.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total value of $1,284,753.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

