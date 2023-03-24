Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $271.66 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.34.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.