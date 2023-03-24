Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

