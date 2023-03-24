Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

Featured Stories

