adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($161.29) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($113.98) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of adidas stock opened at €142.30 ($153.01) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €145.68 and a 200-day moving average of €131.80. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

