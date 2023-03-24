Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Sells $536,865.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $369.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.05. The company has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

