Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $369.00 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.05. The company has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.44.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

