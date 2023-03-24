Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Lowered to $125.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WMS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.