AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,218 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 712.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $491.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $495.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

