AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $54.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.