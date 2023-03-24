AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

