AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 102,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SMB opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

