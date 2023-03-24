AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

SO stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.36. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

