Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEGXF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

AEGXF stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

