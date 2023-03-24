Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$15.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. ATB Capital raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$832.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.42. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.29 and a twelve month high of C$17.25.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

