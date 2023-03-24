AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 12,083 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $126,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.