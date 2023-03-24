AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $4.98 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.79. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

