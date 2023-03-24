Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman Buys 1,740 Shares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 1,740 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $23,698.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 716,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,245.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 62,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

