AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGFMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.