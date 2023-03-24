AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

