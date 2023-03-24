AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$7.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$518.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$5.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

