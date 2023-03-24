AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Lowered to C$9.25 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGF.B has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGF Management from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC increased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$7.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$518.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$5.63 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.29.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

