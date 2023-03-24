AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 290 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.6% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $274.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.