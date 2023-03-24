Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Airspan Networks Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NYSE MIMO opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Airspan Networks has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airspan Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIMO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Airspan Networks by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airspan Networks by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

