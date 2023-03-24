Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $58.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 179,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 542,759 shares.The stock last traded at $37.90 and had previously closed at $37.27.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $479,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,103,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 8,777 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $479,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,911 shares in the company, valued at $10,103,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,103.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,976 shares of company stock worth $5,161,061. Corporate insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.