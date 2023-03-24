AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at BMO Capital Markets

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.
About AKITA Drilling
