AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at BMO Capital Markets

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

About AKITA Drilling

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

