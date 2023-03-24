AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Trading Up 6.0 %

AKT.A opened at C$1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.66.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.