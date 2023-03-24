Akoya Biosciences’ (AKYA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. The company had revenue of $21.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

