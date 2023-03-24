Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

NYSE:ALB opened at $215.64 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.52 and a 200-day moving average of $261.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

