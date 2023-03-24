Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

BIRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Levitan acquired 75,796 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at $114,785.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

