Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Gap Down to $38.50

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.50, but opened at $36.67. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 597 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMOT. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut Allied Motion Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $591.05 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 136,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

